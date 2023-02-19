U.S. sanctions failed to hinder Iran’s growth: Raisi

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed on Saturday that the United States and its Western allies tried to halt the progress of the Iranian people through sanctions, but they were unsuccessful.

Speaking with China’s state-run and English-language television news network CGTN, Raisi also called sanctions as another type of warfare against Iran.

“In fact, this is a type of warfare because the main difference is that instead of using military force, sanctions regimes are now utilized,” he said, adding, “Penalties are quite harsh. In other words, patients’ essential pharmaceuticals, particularly those to treat children with butterfly skin disorder, have been included on the list of sanctioned commodities against Iran.”

Raisi also pointed out that “everyone is aware that sanctions deal a blow on everyone’s daily life. Despite claims that the sanctions primarily affect the Iranian government, their detrimental effects are most felt by the country’s citizens.”

The president underlined that “American officials and their supporters envisioned that the Iranian government will be overthrown in six months or in such-and-such a year but now forty years have gone. Those who made such bogus allegations are gone. Nonetheless, the Islamic establishment in our country is quite strong. The U.S. authorities have sought to impede Iran’s growth and progress by slapping sanctions but not only such a heinous policy failed but also none of our people, particularly our youth, have given up fulfilling any responsibilities.”

Raisi also pointed to Vienna talks intended to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and lifting anti-Iran sanctions, saying the actions of the incumbent American administration, led by President Joe Biden, are identical to those of its predecessors.

Alluding to the current turbulence that has been instigated by foreign-backed elements, President Raisi said, “Americans, in our opinion, are seriously in error. They make judgmental mistakes. Some European nations have also miscalculated in judgment. Their familiarity with Iran and the Iranian people is insufficient. They have made comparisons between Iran and other countries. They think that by doing extremely inappropriate acts, they may achieve their aims.”