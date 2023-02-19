Unveiling “Chamrush”

The unveiling ceremony of the book "Chamrush" was held at Eshraq Cultural Center. This book is about Kamal Shirkhani who was a pilot and a defender of the shrine, and it’s written by Shahla Panahi.

At the unveiling ceremony, the author said that writing a book about this martyr who defended the shrine was a necessity for her to be active in the cultural field. She admitted that this book had some shortcomings, but she did her best to fix them.

“I wanted to write about more than just the bravery of the shrine's defenders, but also the brilliance and talent of the Soldiers of the Quds Force when I began writing in 2105. I wanted to convey to the young generation that the soldier who is fighting in Syria has multiple skills in my books,” she added.

According to Panahi, the first interview for the book was conducted in July 2015. She said that there were times when the names, regions, and dates of the book changed, but finally, military experts' opinions determined it to be a good book.

He stated that at the discretion of the professors at Imam Hossein University, they summarized the thesis of martyr Shirkhani, since Syria's security was of primary importance to them, and his thesis includes a detailed explanation of their activities in Syria; the thesis is presented at the book's conclusion.

In addition, she explained that she consulted with Shirkhani's friend about the title of the book, and "Chamrush" was chosen, which means "the bird that guards the sky of Iran."

In her closing remarks, Panahi expressed gratitude to the martyr's wife for her kindness, patience, and generosity.

