Monthly production of industrial companies active in stock market up 7.7% yr/yr

TEHRAN - The production index of 280 Iranian industrial companies active in the stock market has grown 7.7 percent in the 10th Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2022-January 20, 2023) as compared to the figure for the same month in the previous year, IRNA reported.

According to Spokesman of the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry Alireza Ghalibaf, the increase in the production of industrial groups is an indication that the ministry will achieve its goal of an eight-percent growth in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20).

