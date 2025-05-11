LONDON – It goes without saying that the Palestinian cause is not merely a regional conflict or a transient political struggle; it is a symbol of historical injustice spanning decades of occupation, displacement, and oppression.

This cause, to which Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei referred when he said, “Minds must not stray from the Palestinian cause,” embodies the essence of the fight for justice and freedom in a world suffering under the dominance of colonial powers and attempts to obscure the truth. When Ayatollah Khamenei speaks of the necessity of keeping this issue at the forefront of attention, he calls for a collective consciousness that transcends geographical and political boundaries, emphasizing that Palestine is not solely the concern of Palestinians but the concern of every human being who believes in justice and abhors oppression.

In today’s world, where events accelerate and crises multiply, it is easy for minds to become distracted and stray from the Palestinian cause. Regional wars, economic conflicts, environmental crises, and the repercussions of technological advancement all contribute to shaping media agendas aimed at diverting attention from fundamental issues. Yet Palestine, with its profound symbolism and significance, remains the cause that exposes the double standards of the international community and unveils the falsehood of Western slogans about human rights. With his wise voice and penetrating insight, Ayatollah Khamenei reminds the Islamic nation and all free people of the world that forgetting Palestine means relinquishing the principles of justice and humanity.

Historically, the Palestinian tragedy began with the ominous Balfour Declaration of 1917, which paved the way for the establishment of the Zionist entity in Palestine, disregarding the rights of the indigenous Palestinian people. Since then, Palestine has witnessed waves of forced displacement, the most notable being the Nakba of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and turned into refugees in camps across the diaspora. These events were not mere fleeting incidents but part of a systematic colonial project aimed at erasing Palestinian identity and replacing it with an artificial entity serving the interests of Western powers. In this context, Ayatollah Khamenei views the Palestinian cause as an existential struggle, not merely a dispute over land; it is about preserving a people’s identity, history, and right to a dignified life.

In his numerous speeches, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasizes that the Zionist entity is not just an enemy of the Palestinians but a tool in the hands of colonial powers seeking to dominate the region and its resources. Supported by the United States and other Western countries, this entity relies on military force and political backing to impose its existence while perpetrating the most egregious forms of oppression against Palestinians. From the siege of Gaza to settlement expansion in the West Bank, from home demolitions to arbitrary arrests, the Zionist entity continues its daily violations, classified under international law as war crimes. However, as Ayatollah Khamenei points out, these violations are not a sign of strength but of weakness, for a regime dependent on injustice cannot endure indefinitely.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s call to keep minds focused on the Palestinian cause comes as a warning against the normalization efforts led by some Arab regimes with the Zionist entity. These steps, promoted under the guise of false peace, do not aim to achieve justice but to legitimize the occupation and weaken Palestinian resistance. Ayatollah Khamenei considers normalization a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, as it signifies acceptance of injustice and abandonment of the rights of a people who have suffered for decades.

Within this framework, he calls for supporting the Palestinian Resistance, which has proven over the years its ability to stand firm against one of the world’s most powerful military machines.

The Palestinian resistance, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, or the territories occupied in 1948, is the practical response to the occupation. From the Stone Intifada to the rockets of resistance, Palestinians have shown that their will cannot be broken and their dream of returning to their homeland remains alive. Ayatollah Khamenei affirms that this resistance is not merely a military act but an expression of deep faith in justice and rejection of oppression. In a 2020 speech, he stated, “Palestine will be liberated, and this is a divine promise,” indicating that patience and steadfastness are the weapons of the Palestinian people against the occupation. This belief in ultimate victory reflects Ayatollah Khamenei’s vision, which blends spiritual and political dimensions, viewing the Palestinian cause not just as a territorial battle but as part of a larger struggle between truth and falsehood.

At the same time, Ayatollah Khamenei warns of the Western role in bolstering the Zionist entity and distorting the image of Palestinian resistance. Western media, controlled by pro-Zionist currents, seeks to portray Palestinians as aggressors while justifying the occupation’s crimes under the pretext of “self-defense.” This false narrative aims to erase the truth and distance global public opinion from Palestinian suffering. Yet, as the Leader stresses, the truth cannot be hidden forever, and global awareness of the Palestinian cause grows day by day. The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, protests in Western cities, and academic and artistic voices supporting Palestine are all evidence that the cause has not been forgotten but has become a symbol of the struggle against oppression worldwide.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s call to remain focused on the Palestinian cause is not just a slogan but a practical program requiring commitment from individuals, communities, and states. On an individual level, every person can contribute to raising awareness, whether through social media or supporting initiatives backing Palestine. On a collective level, the Islamic nation must unite against challenges aimed at weakening it, such as sectarian division and internal conflicts. Ayatollah Khamenei sees Islamic unity as the strongest weapon against the Zionist project, as it brings the nation together under the banner of justice and resistance.

On the international level, Ayatollah Khamenei calls for an economic and political boycott of the Zionist entity and the rejection of all forms of normalization. This boycott is not merely symbolic but an effective tool to pressure the Zionist entity and its supporters. The experience of South Africa against the apartheid regime proves that boycotts can yield tangible results if implemented with seriousness and coordination. In this context, Ayatollah Khamenei praises the role of countries and peoples resisting Western hegemony and supporting Palestine, such as Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, which have formed the axis of resistance against Zionism.

Notably, Ayatollah Khamenei does not view the Palestinian cause solely from an emotional perspective but offers a strategic vision for its liberation. In his view, the Zionist entity is an illegitimate entity whose survival depends on external support. If this support—whether through economic, political, or military pressure—is cut off, the entity will collapse under the weight of Palestinian resistance. This vision is grounded in a realistic analysis of regional and international balances, with the Leader believing that time works in favor of the resistance while the Zionist entity suffers from internal crises and declining global public support.

In recent years, we have witnessed growing global support for Palestine, especially among youth in Western countries who have begun to grasp the truth behind the Zionist narrative. This support reflects a shift in public opinion, which Ayatollah Khamenei sees as a sign of approaching victory. However, he also warns that this progress does not mean minds can afford to slacken or stray from the cause. The greatest challenge today is maintaining this momentum and preventing Zionist and Western forces from regaining control of the global narrative.

The Palestinian cause, as Ayatollah Khamenei sees it, is a test of the world’s conscience. Every silence in the face of the occupation’s crimes and every compromise on Palestinian rights is complicity in injustice. For this reason, he calls for continuing the struggle by all possible means, whether through military resistance, political pressure, or spreading awareness. Palestine is not just a local issue but a symbol for every people striving for liberation from colonialism and oppression. When Ayatollah Khamenei says, “Minds must not stray from the Palestinian cause; falsehood may strut for a while, but it is fleeting, it will surely vanish, there is no doubt about that,” he reminds us that this cause is our collective responsibility, and victory will only be achieved through patience, unity, and faith in justice.