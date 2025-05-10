Minds must not be diverted from Palestine: Leader 

TEHRAN – On the occasion of National Workers’ Week in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with a group of Iranian laborers on May 10, 2025, in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the vital connection between the dignity of labor and the future of the nation, describing work as the pillar upon which human life and society endure. He turned attention to the current atrocities being committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza. Referring to the deafening silence of some world powers, Imam Khamenei said that the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Palestine aren’t something that can be overlooked.

The Leader warned that biased global policies are deliberately employed to sideline the Palestinian cause and to blur its urgency in the minds of the people, asserting, “There are biased policies being employed in the world today against nations in efforts to cause people to forget the issues related to Palestine. Muslim nations must not allow rumors, various talk, and new issues to divert minds from the Palestinian Issue.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the firm global stance against not only the Zionist regime, but also against its well-known supporters as essential, stating, “The entire world must stand up firmly against the supporters of the Zionist regime. The US is supporting the Zionist regime in the truest sense of the word.”

He further emphasized that the people of Gaza and Palestine are not merely facing the Zionist occupation: “The reality is that the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza are facing not only the Zionist regime, but also the US and England. Instead of stopping the killing and destruction, they empower and support the criminal regime by sending weapons and equipment.”

Underscoring the need for unyielding vigilance, he added that some slogans, remarks, and temporary incidents must not cause the issue of Palestine to be forgotten. People’s minds must not be diverted from Palestine.”

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his hope that, “By God's help, Palestine will ultimately triumph over the Zionist usurpers. The temporary reign of the forces of falsehood will be perished.” He called on the faithful to remain hopeful and steadfast, emphasizing that the day will come when the people of Iran and all believing nations will witness the victory of Palestine over its occupiers.

In another part of his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the profound human and spiritual value of labor. Describing workers as a vital force in society, Imam Khamenei stated that workers must recognize their worth. To earn a living through lawful means, without exploitation, parasitism, or encroaching upon others’ wealth, and to fulfill society’s needs by producing goods and services are two valuable human characteristics. He emphasized that in the sight of God, such work is a righteous deed.

Ayatollah Khamenei further explained that labor is not merely an economic necessity, but a pillar upon which the continuity and functionality of human life depend: “Work is the main pillar of human life and its continuity. Without it, life becomes paralyzed. Though science and capital play crucial roles, it is the worker who animates capital and makes progress possible.”

Addressing this year’s slogan, “Investment for Production,” the Leader emphasized that no financial investment can succeed in the absence of the workers’ will and capability: “Financial investment, without the resolve and capacity of workers, leads nowhere. This is precisely why the enemies of nations, including the enemies of the Islamic Republic, have from the very beginning of the Revolution sought to discourage and provoke the working class against participation in the Islamic Republic’s progress.”

Referring to past and present attempts to sow unrest among workers, he recalled, “In the early days of the Revolution, communist elements tried to bring production to a halt. That same motivation exists today. But then and now, our workers have stood firm and struck those agitators with a firm punch in the mouth.”

Highlighting the need to protect the dignity and security of workers, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the necessity of job security by saying that to safeguard such a valuable asset as the worker, all sectors must fulfill their responsibilities. A worker must know that his job is secure, so he can plan his life with confidence and not feel that his future is at the mercy of others’ whims.

He also underscored the importance of cultivating a healthy workplace culture. Rejecting the Marxist notion of inherent contradiction between worker and employer, he clarified: “According to Marxist philosophy, the workplace is one of conflict, and workers are to be enemies of factory owners. With this misguided notion, they stalled themselves and the world for decades. Islam, by contrast, views the workplace as a setting of alliance, cooperation, and synergy. In such a space, both sides must work sincerely to advance the cause of production.”