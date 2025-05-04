Leader: Nothing more beneficial for Islamic world than unity

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with Iranian officials overseeing the Hajj pilgrimage on Sunday at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

During the meeting, he described awareness and understanding of the goals and various dimensions of Hajj as a necessary prelude to properly fulfilling this highly significant obligation. He added that the use of the term “nas” (people) in many of the Quranic verses related to Hajj indicates that God has prescribed this obligation for the management of the affairs of all people — not only Muslims. Thus, the proper conduct of Hajj is a service to all of humanity.

Elaborating on the cognitive aspects of Hajj, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to it as the only obligation whose form and composition are one hundred percent political, since it gathers people together each year, at one time and place, for specific purposes, an act whose very nature is political. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution added that alongside the political form and composition of Hajj, its content is entirely spiritual and devotional. Each of its components carries symbolic and instructive meaning, offering lessons tied to the essential matters of human life.

In clarifying the meaning of these symbols, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the lesson of Tawaf (circumambulation) as the necessity of revolving around the axis of Tawhid, and mentioned that the Tawaf teaches mankind that governance, daily life, the economy, the family, and all aspects of human existence must be built upon the foundation of Tawhid. If this is realized, there will no longer be any trace of such cruelty, child-killing, and insatiable greed. The world will become a garden. The Leader described the Sa’I (walking back and forth) between Safa and Marwah as pointing to the need for constant effort amid the mountains of hardship, saying: Man must always strive, and never remain still, confused, or idle.

Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned the movement toward Arafat, Muzdalifah (Mash’ar), and Mina, saying that it conveys a lesson in continual motion and the avoidance of stagnation. And the sacrifice (Qurbani) is a symbolic reminder that sometimes, one must part with one’s most beloved possessions, offer a sacrifice, or even become the sacrifice. He described Ramy al-Jamarat (the stoning of the pillars) as God’s emphasis on the fact that man must identify the devils among jinn and mankind, and wherever the devil is found, strike him and crush him.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also described putting on the Ihram wrap as a sign of humility and the leveling of all distinctions between human beings before the Lord, adding:

All these rites serve to guide human life.

Referring to the noble verse of the Holy Quran in Surah Al-Hajj, Ayatollah Khamenei identified the purpose of the Hajj gathering as the attainment of diverse human benefits, stating,

“Today, there is no benefit greater than unity for the Islamic Ummah. If such unity, harmony, and mutual synergy existed, today’s tragedies in Gaza and Palestine would not have occurred, and Yemen would not be under such pressure.

He described division and fragmentation within the Islamic world as the grounds upon which colonialists — the United States, the Zionist regime, and other greedy powers —impose their interests upon nations. He added: Through unity, Islamic countries can achieve security, progress, and synergy. This is the lens through which Hajj must be viewed. Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the significant role and responsibility of Islamic governments, particularly the host country of the pilgrims, in articulating the truth and objectives of Hajj, saying that the officials of these countries, scholars, intellectuals, writers, and those who influence public opinion are obligated to clarify the truths of Hajj for the people.

Early in his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences once again to the families of the deceased and the wounded of the deeply sorrowful incident in Bandar Abbas, praying for patience and tranquility for the bereaved families and those affected. He stressed: In return for the patience shown in the face of such tribulations, God grants rewards of immeasurable and incomparable worth. He noted that the damage to infrastructure in both natural and man-made disasters can be repaired through the efforts and capacities of other institutions, adding that what truly breaks the heart are the families who have lost a beloved one, which has turned this incident into a shared grief for all of us.

Before Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks, Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Abdolfattah Nawab, the Leader’s representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs and the Head of the Iranian Pilgrims’ Delegation, declared this year’s Hajj slogan as:

“Hajj: A Quranic journey, Islamic convergence, and support for the oppressed people of Palestine.” He also outlined this organization’s programs for pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.