Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah patience not endless

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Saturday that International Al-Quds Day is a day of solidarity with the occupied Al-Quds and all the oppressed all over the world against the tyrants.

Delivering a televised speech which marks International Al-Quds Day, Sheikh Qassem referred to Imam Khomeini who viewed Al-Quds Day as confrontation between the oppressed and the occupiers and torturers.

He also cited the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei statement’s which affirmed that the Palestinian cause is not tactical, but religious and strategic with respect to Iran.

The Hezbollah chief maintained that, since the announcement of International Al-Quds Day in 1979, significant developments have emerged in favor of the Palestinian cause.

Al-Aqsa Flood

The Hezbollah leader also indicated that the advancement of the resistance capabilities allowed it to carry out “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” which internationalized the Palestinian cause.

Israeli is a cancerous and expansionist gland used by the U.S. arrogance, the Hezbollah leader said, adding that only resistance obliged the Zionist scheme to back off in certain regions.

He affirmed that the Palestinian people will certainly emerge victorious, highlighting the divine promise in this regard.

Hezbollah support to Gaza

Hezbollah believes in the rightfulness of the Palestinian cause and the necessity for liberating the sanctities in Palestine, he said, underlining the religious authority of Ayatollah Khamenei pertaining to this issue.

He pointed out that Lebanon’s interest lies in supporting the Palestinian cause in order to confront the settler and naturalization schemes, reiterating the slogan: “We are committed to the covenant, O’ Al-Quds”.

Israeli threats

The Hezbollah secretary general also stressed that Lebanon is targeted by the Israeli plots of building settlements and naturalizing the Palestinian refugees, stressing that only the resistance can deter the enemy.

‘Hezbollah’s support to Gaza was crowned by the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.’ He emphasized that the Resistance cannot prevent the enemy’s attacks, yet it can frustrate its goal, adding that the Resistance managed to prevent a large-scale Israeli military invasion during the recent war.

Expanding, eradicating resistance and controlling Lebanon’s destiny are the three main goals of the Israeli enemy backed by the U.S. arrogance, Sheikh Qassem remarked, adding that the Resistance frustrated those goals and obliged the enemy to accept the ceasefire.

Hezbollah stance

Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah has given the chance to the Lebanese government to assume its responsibilities regarding the defense against the enemy, adding that the Resistance Party categorically rejects the normalization of ties between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah may never accept a new formula according to which the Israeli enemy continuously violates the Lebanese sovereignty and launches attacks, Sheikh Qassem stressed.

“The chance given to the government to defend Lebanon is not endless, and we are not weak in face of the U.S.-Israeli schemes.”

He added, “If we reach a point where the Israeli actions are nothing except killing, destruction and occupation, we cannot remain spectators. Don’t underestimate our words. If ‘Israel’ does not comply, we will have no choice but to resort to other options.”

The Lebanese government must take action, and there is still time for a political and diplomatic solution, the Hezbollah chief noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said some try to blame Hezbollah for certain events taking place in Syria and along the border, but they are untrue.