Iran congratulates Lebanon on anniv. of victory against Israel

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have sent congratulatory messages to Lebanese leaders congratulating them on the anniversary of the victory against Israel.

Rouhani sent a message to the president of Lebanon to congratulate the Lebanese government and nation on the anniversary of the victorious and glorious festival of resistance and freedom that led to the liberation of the country's southern parts from the Zionist regime's aggressor forces, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the noble people of Lebanon on the anniversary of the victorious and glorious festival of resistance and freedom that led to the liberation of the country's southern parts from the Zionist regime's aggressor forces with the self-sacrifice of the people of Lebanon,” Rouhani told his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun.

Rouhani added, “The nature of the Zionist regime that stems from its aggressive temperament showed that the only way to confront the aggressors is people's resistance and steadfastness. I hope that this path continues under your leadership until the entire Lebanese land is liberated.”

“In line with the will of the Lebanese nation, army and resistance for maintaining unity and defending their country's lands, the Islamic Republic of Iran will be alongside the Lebanese government and nation like before. I wish Your Excellency health and success and the noble people of Lebanon prosperity and felicity,” Rouhani continued.

Zarif also congratulated Lebanese officials on the anniversary of the victory against Israel. Iran's foreign minister, in separate messages, congratulated Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, and Zeina Akar, the acting foreign minister of Lebanon, on the Eid of resistance and freedom and the anniversary of the victorious liberation of Southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation forces through the bravery and devotion of resistance fighters, according to a statement issued by the Iranian foreign ministry.

Zarif said rapport and strategic unity among the Lebanese people, government and army hold the key to victory against Israel.

In the messages, the top Iranian diplomat wished dignity and honor for the Lebanese government and nation as well as families of resistance fighters martyred or disabled during their struggles.

Zarif added he is confident that the path which has started with the prudence of Lebanon's wise leaders will lead the country to development, progress and stability.

Nasrallah delivered a speech Tuesday on the anniversary of the Resistance and Liberation Day in which he congratulated the Palestinian resistance for its great victory.

“We are now celebrating two great victories, the 25th of May 2000 in Lebanon and the 21st of May 2021 in Gaza,” Sayyed Nasrallah initiated, saluting the bravery of the Palestinian resistance in the latest battle, according to the Lebanese Al-Manar website.

“The liberation that the Lebanese people attained in 2000 was dedicated to Palestine because it is where our goal lies, and this victory shifted the strategic path of the Palestinian cause and the conflict with the enemy,” he noted.

As he remembered the martyrs who fell on this path and reminded of the great role that Hajj Qassem Soleimani played in supporting the resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah praised the “historic stance” of the Palestinian resistance in standing up against violations in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, assuring that “the displacement taking place in Sheikh Jarrah is not a normal development considering the symbolism of this neighborhood. It is a step forward in Judaizing Al-Quds.”

“The Palestinian resistance took a firm and historic decision after witnessing the violations that the occupation practiced in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and the cause of this battle was the arrogance and stupidity of the enemy as well as its miscalculations and underestimation of the resistance,” Nasrallah said, adding that “despite all that is taking place in Palestine, some Arab countries are still normalizing and working on improving the Israeli entity’s image.”

He noted that “the Israelis assumed that the Judaization procedures in Al-Quds will only be faced with statements and denunciations. They didn’t expect that the resistance will take this historic decision.”

“Gaza surprised the friend and enemy with its threat in defense of Al-Quds… This historic development in “Al-Quds Sword” must be highly appreciated as Gaza has engaged in this battle not to protect itself or its own people but to protect Al-Quds,” he added, according to Al-Manar.

