Larijani praises resistance struggle, felicitates Lebanon on Liberation Day

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has congratulated Lebanon as the country marks the 20th anniversary that ended two decades of the Israeli occupation of south Lebanon through resistance.

The date is known as Resistance and Liberation Day.

“The liberation of Lebanese lands is a shining point in the history of the Islamic resistance’s struggle against the Zionist regime,” Larijani wrote in a message to Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the anniversary of the liberation of the occupied territories of southern Lebanon to you and the fighters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance,” he noted, Mehr reported.

In a separate message to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani described the event as a turning point in the history of the region which proves Lebanese resistance against the Zionist regime and illustrates the futility of the occupiers.

Every year in May, Lebanon commemorates the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from its southern territories, known as Resistance and Liberation Day.

Hezbollah forces pushed the Israeli troops out of the southern parts of Lebanon on May 25, 2000, after more than two decades of occupation.

The national holiday in Lebanon is seen as a turning point that changed the regional equations and debunked the myth of Israel’s invincibility.

MH/PA