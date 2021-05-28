Unity is the secret behind the Resistance’s victories: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs, has reflected on the secret behind the recent victory of the Palestinian resistance against Israel.

Amir-Abdollahian said the 2006 victory of the Lebanese resistance movement against Israel raised faith in the resistance and sent a message that Israel understands only the language of power.

“The flight of the Zionist entity from southern Lebanon raised faith in the resistance among the Lebanese, and that through resistance and steadfastness victory could be achieved. This victory sent an important message that the Zionist enemy only understands the language of force and resistance,” he told the Lebanese Al-Ahed News.

The Iranian diplomat added, “This victory and other victories achieved by the resistance, especially the victory of July 2006, were achieved in light of the unity of the Lebanese people and the golden equation in Lebanon – the army, the people, and the resistance. This equation is an example of the unity that brought good results for Lebanon. These achievements are possible in any country that has such unity.”

Amir-Abdollahian added, “The anniversary of the victory of the Islamic resistance and the expulsion of the Zionist enemy from southern Lebanon coincided this year with the great victory of the resistance in the 12-day war in Palestine. Today, we see the result of the unity of all the factions, groups, and Palestinian people in this great victory. At the same time, we see [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the entity’s officials, who dispatched mediators on the first day in order to end the operations, remaining silent because of this great defeat and the humiliation they suffered.”

“This victory was achieved in light of martyrdom, steadfastness, resistance, and unity among the Palestinians, and this is a great lesson for all in the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine. They achieved these victories through unity and solidarity,” the veteran diplomat pointed out.

Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the secretary-general of Hezbollah on the victory of the resistance in Palestine.

“I congratulate my dear brother His Eminence Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This dear brother is the loudest voice for the oppressed in the world. As a diplomat, I say that some believe that the voice of Sayyed is heard only in Lebanon or the West Asia region. But according to the admission of His Eminence’s enemies, the voice of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is heard by the world and is the voice of defending the oppressed. The resistance played a role in achieving security, and it achieved and is achieving security for the Lebanese people,” the Iranian diplomats said.

He continued, “It also played a very important role in achieving security for the region. When we talk about eliminating Daesh in Syria, we must remember what Hillary Clinton said in her memoir. She said, ‘we had reached the final point to achieve victory in Syria.’ She pointed out the most important factors that led to their defeat and mentioned that Hezbollah contributed to changing the situation and harming the American project only by sending 1,000 fighters to Syria.”

“Because of the interconnectedness between Lebanon and Syria and the impact that a destabilized Syria has on Lebanon, Hezbollah entered the scene on those days and gave martyrs to preserve the security of the region and Lebanon,” Amir-Abdollahian noted.

Abdollahian concluded by saying that “the voice of the resistance today is the voice of unity, not the voice of division, and it is the voice of victory and the voice of development and security in Lebanon and the region. This voice comes out of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who is the son of Lebanon, and everyone is proud of this great leader. We remember all the martyrs of the resistance and the martyrs who were killed defending the holy sites. We are proud of the Lebanese people from all sects, and we believe that Lebanon is for all Lebanese. The Islamic Republic is ready to provide any assistance for the development of Lebanon, and we regard the security of Lebanon as our security, and the development of Lebanon is our development.”