International Quds Day: A Philosophy of Existence

LONDON - International Quds Day is not just a day dedicated to al-Quds. It is a day when the oppressed confront the arrogant, a day when free nations stand against the tyrannical powers. It is a day to warn all oppressive forces that Islam is no longer under their control and will not submit to their evil dominance. It is a day of Islam’s revival, a day to rekindle Islamic values, and beyond that, a day of humanity—because the issue of Palestine is a humanitarian one, not merely a national matter concerning a land called Palestine.

On August 7, 1979 (16 Mordad 1358 in the Persian calendar), just five months after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Khomeini (may God bless his soul) wisely called upon Muslims and all the free people of the world to designate the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as “Quds Day”—a day on which Muslims and freedom-seekers would declare their solidarity in supporting “the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Imam Khomeini (may God have mercy on him) said about Quds Day:

“Quds Day is not just a day for Palestine; it is a day for Islam. Quds Day is a global day, not just a day for Jerusalem. It is a day when the oppressed confront the arrogant.”

Imam Khomeini’s visionary decision to establish International Quds Day created an opportunity to showcase the unity and will of the Islamic Ummah, along with other free nations, in resolving the Palestinian issue and eliminating the cancerous tumor of the Zionist regime—an ultimate priority for the Islamic world. This strategic decision, made after 31 years of intense rivalry and struggle, emphasized that the ideal of liberating Jerusalem is an undeniable historical necessity, forming a bridge between the past, present, and future of the Muslim world.

The occupation of Palestine was the beginning of a grand scheme aimed at instilling a sense of humiliation within the Islamic Ummah. As a result, the major Zionist project sought to undermine Muslim capabilities. However, Palestinian resistance and the stance of certain Islamic nations prevented this plan from fully materializing. With the emergence of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Zionists and their supporters were struck with panic. Soon after, the Islamic resistance in Palestine and southern Lebanon emerged, injecting fresh blood into the veins of the Islamic world, heralding the return of the Ummah to its rightful position. Then, the free Yemenis entered the battlefield with astonishing stances that reshaped many of the parameters of the struggle.

On the occasion of Quds Day, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stated:

“Quds Day is, in the truest sense, an Islamic and global day; it is a day when the Iranian nation, alongside other ambitious nations, which, fortunately, have multiplied today, can shout the word of truth that the arrogant powers have sought to suppress.”

For decades, they have tried to erase the issue of Palestine from the global conscience. For over seventy-seven years, they have attempted to wipe Palestine off the world map. In this, they have seen some success. However, the Islamic Revolution struck them hard. The establishment of the Islamic Republic, the declaration of Quds Day, and the transformation of the usurping regime’s embassy into the Embassy of Palestine in Tehran served as a warning bell for the global powers that played a role in the creation of the Zionist entity.

Fortunately, this movement toward the liberation of Quds and Palestine is growing stronger every day. However, Quds Day must be regarded as a day of unity and convergence for the Islamic Ummah—a day to confront the Zionist regime’s arrogant and expansionist efforts to sow discord, create sinister alliances, incite international conflicts, and fuel sectarian divisions within Islam.

Unfortunately, in recent years, part of the global arrogance and Zionist conspiracy to erase the Palestinian cause has materialized, aided by the ignorance and betrayal of some reactionary Arab rulers.

In this reality, it is crucial to highlight that certain Arab leaders are actively working to bury the Palestinian cause, endorsing a project that aims to liquidate it altogether—turning it into a mere “Israeli issue” or a border dispute between the Zionist entity and its neighboring states, particularly those in the resistance front.

Instead of standing against the main enemies of the Ummah—the Zionist regime and the United States—and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, these Arab rulers have instead played their role in suppressing resistance fighters, tearing apart their own countries, and fueling destruction in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and other Islamic nations.

Regarding these efforts to erase Palestine from global consciousness, Ayatollah Khamenei stated:

“For many years, they have tried to make us forget the issue of Quds. But Quds Day is an arrow to the heart of this conspiracy. It is a step toward thwarting this heinous plot, in which global arrogance, Zionism, and their accomplices and collaborators have united to completely erase the Palestinian cause from memory.”

Yet, on Quds Day, where truth resounds despite conspiratorial silence, the Iranian people took to the streets in their millions, their voices roaring with conviction, their hearts beating with resolve, affirming that Jerusalem is not just a city—it is a cause of existence, a battle for justice, and a symbol for all the oppressed worldwide.

From Tehran to Mashhad, from Isfahan to Ahvaz, Palestinian flags were raised high, embracing the banners of resistance, painting a picture of the Ummah’s defiance against the Zionist project, which knows only the language of aggression.

In the Iranian capital, hundreds of thousands of people poured into the streets from multiple directions, each carrying a story of struggle, each flag fluttering in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Palestine. The destination was the University of Tehran, where hundreds of thousands gathered, their faces shining with faith, believing that resistance is not just a choice but an inevitable destiny. Before the Friday sermon commenced, Zeinab Nasrallah, daughter of the living martyr in the conscience of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, ignited hearts with her words, emphasizing that Palestine is not alone and that Quds Day is not just an occasion—it is a renewed pledge that the occupier will vanish.

Indeed, in over 900 Iranian cities, the scene was the same: chants shaking the ground beneath the Zionists’ feet, cries reminding the world that occupation is a crime, and that nations will never forget the martyrs of Gaza, nor will they forgive the innocent bloodshed without accountability. These marches were not just demonstrations; they were a clear message: Jerusalem is not for sale, and it never will be.

Quds Day is a day when history is written with the ink of dignity, a day when the free declare that Palestine will remain despite all conspiracies and betrayals. The Zionist occupation, no matter how deeply it entrenches itself, is doomed to collapse, just as all fortresses of oppression have crumbled throughout history.

And that is why International Quds Day is the philosophy of Palestine’s existence and the means to keep its cause alive until God’s promise is fulfilled.