Isfahan named Asian Capital of Tourism for 2025

TEHRAN – The historic city of Isfahan has been officially designated as the Asian Capital of Tourism for 2025 by the Asian Mayors Forum (AMF), in recognition of its rich cultural heritage, vibrant tourism offerings, and active engagement in international urban cooperation.

The announcement was made during a formal ceremony held on Sunday at the historic Bagh-e Zereshk mansion in Isfahan. The event was attended by a number of local officials, international guests, and members of the Asian Mayors Forum. During the ceremony, a commemorative statue marking Isfahan’s new title was presented to the city’s mayor.

Ali Qasemzadeh, Mayor of Isfahan, emphasized the city’s unique historical and urban fabric in his remarks. “Out of Isfahan’s 24,000-hectare area, 1,600 hectares consist of historical texture dating back to the Buyid, Seljuk, and Safavid periods,” he said.

“In addition to its monuments, Isfahan possesses a living historical environment that sets it apart as a prime destination for urban tourism.”

Qasemzadeh also noted that contemporary tourism extends beyond visits to monuments. “Tourism today includes diverse sectors, and we must adapt to play an active role across all of them,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the mayor highlighted several international events hosted by Isfahan, such as international film and painting festivals dedicated to children and young adults, describing them as key assets in expanding the city’s global tourism profile.

Hamidreza Gholamzadeh, Secretary of the Asian Mayors Forum, also spoke at the event, noting that the forum now includes more than 120 member cities. He praised the active cooperation between the AMF and Isfahan’s municipality over the past three years, which has led to significant progress in various fields.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM