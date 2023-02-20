TEDPIX jumps over 60,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 60,897 points to 1.594 million on Monday.

As reported, over 12.547 billion securities worth 74.019 trillion rials (about $185 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA