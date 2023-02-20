VP visits Tehran Times, Mehr News Agency

TEHRAN- Ensieh KhazAli, the Iranian Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, paid a visit on Monday to the Tehran Times and Mehr News Agency.

With an official invitation from the Tehran Times, she toured the powerhouse of the leading Iranian English newspaper.

Hailed from Qom in 1963, she holds a Ph.D. in Arabic language and literature in addition to having completed Level 3 of seminary.

Her management and scientific experience include serving as president of Al-Zahra University, dean of the Razavi University campus, and faculty member.