‘Reallocation, most essential way to manage water crisis in Iran’

TEHRAN – The director of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s biannual water economy conference said the most important measure for managing the water crisis in Iran is to pay special attention to water reallocation.

Speaking at the conference on Tuesday, Abbas Keshavarz, who is the deputy head of the ICCIMA’s National Center for Agriculture and Water Research, underlined the importance and necessity of paying attention to the water economy.

Emphasizing that the main focus and slogan of this year's conference is "reallocation", Keshavarz said: “The first step and the most necessary way to manage this mega-challenge is reallocation.”

The biannual conference on the water economy is held by ICCIMA in collaboration with the agriculture and energy ministries.

Water reallocation is the transfer of use rights between users who have been allocated a certain amount of water (through formal water use rights or entitlements, or informal arrangements) after it has been determined the initial allocation is physically impossible, or socioeconomically unfavorable.

EF/MA