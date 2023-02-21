Newly discovered ancient grave may allow archaeologists to retrace Gilan’s history

TEHRAN –An ancient stone grave has recently unearthed near the Caspian Sea, northern Gilan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The discovery of the ancient grave has surprised archaeologists since it could push back the history of the province by millennia, Vali Jahani explained on Tuesday.

The remains of the grave have been found in the west of the province and is believed to date back to 2000 years ago, the official added.

In light of the discovery of this grave, as well as other ancient graves in this area, it can be said that settlements near Gilan’s coasts date back to pre-Islamic times, he noted.

Gilan is well-known for its rich Iron Age cemeteries such as Marlik that have been excavated over the past century. It was once within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

