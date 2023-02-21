Propaganda ahead of Grossi visit 

Arman-e-Melli writes about possible visit of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran. It says: Several countries have made accusations against Iran on the eve of Grossi's possible visit to Tehran.

The Zionist regime has claimed that Iran has targeted a commercial ship of the regime in the Arabian Sea with speedboats. The UK has claimed that one of the managers of the Iran International network has been threatened with death by Iran. The U.S. media have also claimed that Iran has reached 84% of its enrichment limit.

These accusations are only to isolate Iran and put Tehran in a difficult situation on the eve of Mr. Rafael Grossi's visit to Iran.

Grossi is trying to save the JCPOA and rebuild the negotiation process between Iran and the 4+1.

Therefore, these accusations have a long history and on every trip of the head of the IAEA to Iran, they are made to get more concessions from Iran at the negotiating table.

Kayhan: Five achievements of president's trip to Beijing

In an article, Kayhan referred to President Raisi's visit to China and some of its special achievements, which include:

1. America had tried a lot to counter the visit but it failed.

2. After the visit of the President of China to Riyadh, the West was propagandizing that Iran is isolated and the Raisi's visit to Beijing neutralized the propaganda.

3. The previous (Rouhani) administration approached the Americans with a delusional approach, and this caused it to ignore the capacity to interact with friendly countries, including China.

4. Concurrent with Raisi's visit to Beijing, in addition to going through the legal procedures of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Iran became the headline of the world's important news outlets, which shows that the Islamic Republic was able to compensate for the economic backwardness of the past decades with the correct policy and take fundamental steps for the future.

5- During Mr. Raisi's trip to China, the world media admitted the success of the trip under the sanctions and without the JCPOA and FATF.

Etemad: Preparing grounds for the escalation of tension

Publication of a report by the U.S. media about the discovery of uranium particles wit 84% purity in Iran's enrichment facilities fueled the controversy about Iran's nuclear program again, Etemad writes.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran’s deputy nuclear chief and nuclear spokesman, without denying, in a rapid reaction, said the "leak of technical information to media" is a result of the unprofessional behavior of the IAEA and criticized the body.

Hassan Beheshtipour, a political analyst, told Etemad: "It is very important to see if the case is included in Mr. Grossi's report to the Council of Governors."

"To me, Iran has invited Rafael Grossi to come to Iran, but at the same time, Tehran has made this trip conditional on the success of this trip," Beheshtipour says, adding, "In fact, Tehran does not want Grossi's possible visit to Tehran to be without achievements and is currently consulting so that the details and results of this trip are agreed upon by both sides."

Ham-Mihan: Qatar inherits mediation role from Muscat



Ham-Mihan points to the role that Oman has played in the region for more than half a century to resolve the differences between regional actors and writes: During the past years, Oman was the mediator between the powers in the Middle East, but it seems that the situation has changed and Qatar, after the death of Sultan Qaboos, has replaced it.

One day after the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Qatar's foreign minister traveled to Tehran to probably convey a message from the United States to Iran in that critical condition.

Also, less than 10 days after this trip, for the first time, the Emir of Qatar arrived in Tehran immediately after participating in the funeral ceremony for Sultan Qaboos.

With the death of Qaboos, there was a concern about whether his successor had the will and ability to continue the role of Oman's mediatory role towards Iran. Perhaps this doubt prepared the grounds for Qatar to play a mediatory role between Iran and the U.S.

Quds: Europe plays on U.S. court

In an article, the Quds newspaper points to Europe's double standards policies regarding the Iran nuclear agreement and writes: On the one hand, the EU's top diplomat consults with Iran's foreign minister, and on the other, sanctions two entities and 32 Iranians, which shows the unilateralism of Europe and the West.

By publishing a report, Bloomberg also claims that Iran's enriched uranium is close to the production of nuclear weapons, which is part of America's multifaceted war project against Iran.

Last week, some confidential information and content of negotiations between Iran and the IAEA were published in foreign media.

Quds further points to the unilateralism of the United States in negotiations and the weakness of the European Union in decision-making and writes: If the JCPOA reaches the dead-end, the United States will be the first in line to blame for its possible death.

