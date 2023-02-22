ISIS violence tempered with love story comes to Iranian homes in series “Habib” 

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) is screening a TV series entitled “Habib”, in which true stories on the realities of ISIS cruelties have been mitigated somewhat with a love tale.

The co-production from Iran, Syria and Lebanon is being aired on IRIB Channel 2 every night.

The series has been filmed on location in Iran and Syria by Syrian director Joud Saeed and Iranian filmmaker Ahmad Kavari with a cast of actors from Iran, Syria and Lebanon.

Amin Zendegani and Sogol Tahmasbi are the Iranian members of the cast.

“Shia and Sunni youth from Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Azerbaijan united to demolish the ISIS sovereignty,” producer Farzad Hushyar-Parsian told the Persian service of ISNA on Wednesday.

“The series was produced to feature the valor of those who fought to defeat ISIS,” he added.

“ISIS is very cruel and their cruelty has been depicted in the series… however, we blended the saga with a love story to make it appropriate for viewing by families,” he explained.

In some scenes, the series depicts former IRGC Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani in battles with ISIS.

Hushyar-Parsian refused to reveal the name of the actor who portrays the commander to avoid spoiling the series.

Some Iranian VOD platforms are also streaming a local series on ISIS, which has received considerable popular acclaim. Sajjad Pahlavanzadeh is the director of the serial entitled “Fall”.

“‘Habib’ and ‘Fall’ are not in conflict with each other,” said Hushyar-Parsian, adding, “They are in two different worlds that just aren’t comparable.”

Photo: Sogol Tahmasbi and Amin Zendegani act in a scene from “Habib”.

MMS/YAW

