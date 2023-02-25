ZIGMA8, the Iranian advertising agency win more than just awards at WINA festival 2022

For many years the WINA Awards have been celebrating emerging creative advertising agencies from around the world. This year, however, the awards team chose to do things differently.

They reached out across the Persian Gulf, from the UAE to Iran, seeking an emerging creative mind from an emerging nation. Their plan would utilize this mind as Vice President of the jury, providing a fresh perspective to their familiar ways.

The WINA Awards team didn’t need to search for long before they settled on the Chief Creative Officer of Zigma8 Advertising Agency. Dr. Mir Damoon Mir heads this highly awarded agency and is no stranger to judging for international awards. Earlier this year, and not for the first time, he was a judge at the New York Festival Awards.

Dr. Mir Damoon Mir was able to join the WINA Awards 2022 team in Dubai to conclude his judging duties. However, his trip was met with a surprising conclusion itself. He put it to us like this, “The WINA Awards receives top-level submissions from world-class creative agencies, so my team and I didn’t get our hopes up with our submissions”. Zigma8 team submitted works in two categories. He continued, “we won bronze and considering the exceptional quality of submissions, it felt like gold”.

Zigma8 won its bronze award for an out-of-the-box animated video reflecting ancient Iranian history fused with contemporary culture. The agency also received an honorable mention. The award and honorable mention mark the first occasion where an Iranian advertising agency wins at the WINA Awards.

Zigma8 advertising agency and Dr. Mir Damoon Mir received their WINA honors off the back of recently winning at the Web Excellence Awards, Geneva. The agency’s website claimed gold in three categories. Check this Zigma8 website out to learn more about the award-winning advertising agency in Iran, and see why the WINA Awards team chose this emerging creative talent.