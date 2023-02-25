Over $12m expended for infrastructures development in Qom industrial parks

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, five trillion rials (about $12.5 million) has been expended for the development of infrastructures in the industrial parks in Qom province since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022).

Akbar Ebdali, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade, also said that the figure is estimated to pass seven trillion rials (about $17.5 million) by the end of this year.

“Qom's industrial parks are always the focus of investors and entrepreneurs for various reasons, such as having suitable facilities for creating a production unit, being close to the capital and major markets of Iran, as well as access to the country's communication highways, and for this reason the development of infrastructure in these parks is very important”, the official added.

As previously announced by Mohsen Omidian, the deputy governor-general of Qom for economic affairs coordination, 44 idle production units have been revived in Qom province in the current Iranian calendar year.

The official said that the mentioned units returning to the production cycle have created direct jobs for 600 persons.

As stated by Ali Rasoulian, the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), reviving idle production units is the main approach that the government is currently following in the industry sector.

The government is seriously pursuing its programs to resolve production units' problems in collaboration with the private sector; Very good planning has been done in this regard, Rasoulian said.

He mentioned providing infrastructure and supporting small businesses and enterprises as two major programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade in relation to industrial parks and said that 2,023 projects related to providing infrastructure for industrial parks, including water, electricity, and gas supply are underway in different parts of the country.

Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization and its affiliated provincial companies now have 509 industrial parks and 340 industrial zones and five special economic zones in operation, 85 specialized industrial parks and zones, six technology parks, 40 technology and business service centers, two information technology and software service complexes; 100,058 contracts have been concluded and operation of 49,882 industrial units and 3,270 workshops has provided direct employment for 998,595 people across the country.

MA/MA