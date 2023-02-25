EU slaps fresh sanctions on Iran, Russia

TEHRAN- The European Union announced that it has sanctioned several Iranian entities while repeating the claims of Iran’s military aid to Russia in the Ukraine war.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the European Commission announced the 10th package of sanctions against Russia and “those who support its aggressive and illegal war against Ukraine.”

The EU has added about 120 individuals and entities to its sanction list, including Russian decision-makers, senior government officials and military leaders allegedly complicit in the war against Ukraine.

It noted that “such sanctions have also been carried out against people in Iran who have played a role in the production of drones and military parts in support of the Russian army.”

The European Commission has announced that new bans have targeted the export of “sensitive, dual-use and advanced technologies” that help empowering the Russian army.

The bloc added that such punitive measures are done for the first time on seven Iranian entities using European-made gears to build drones which facilitate the strike on the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.