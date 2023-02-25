Iran’s Ahmadi Kohan wins silver at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

TEHRAN – Mehdi Ahmadi Kohan claimed a silver medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany on Saturday.

The Iranian gymnast finished in second place with 14.766 points.

Greek representative Lefteris Petrounias, with a score of 14.966, won the gold medal in rings.

The Greek Olympian began 2023 on a high note by adding another gold medal to his impressive collection.

Armenian Artur Avetisyan won the bronze medal with 14.533 points.