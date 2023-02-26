Stop blame game on Iran, FM tells the West 

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday once again dismissed Western allegations that Iran had delivered drones to Russia to be used against Ukraine, saying the West must stop its pointless blame game against Tehran.

In a post on his Twitter account, Abdollahian rejected the “incorrect” claims that Iranian drones have been used against Ukraine in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Press TV reported.

He said the second meeting between the “political and military delegations” from Iran and Ukraine was supposed to be held to discuss the accusations of Iran’s arms delivery to Russia “but some Western parties only make claims and do not present any document” to prove them.

“The West must stop such a futile game. Iran favors peace and opposes war,” the top diplomat added.