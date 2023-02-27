Deal in reach if U.S. acts based on its messages: Abdollahian

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during his last week’s trip to Baghdad that his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein had presented him a message that he imagined the American side can be ready for an agreement with Iran to revive the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

Speaking with the Iranian television network Al-Alam, Abdollahian pointed out that “if the American side acts realistically within the framework of the message it has sent and avoids repeating its previous hypocritical media remarks, we will not be far from an agreement.”

The foreign minister added, “The problem, however, is that Americans always issue contradictory diplomatic and media messages. I mean, they send positive diplomatic messages while making different media remarks. We hope that this time around Americans would act realistically and avoid being hypocritical.”

He also insisted that Iran has never left the negotiation table, reiterating Tehran’s call for diplomacy to settle the issues.

“We have never removed ourselves from negotiation and have always supported the route of diplomacy and negotiation.”

Iran is prepared to work toward a JCPOA agreement and return of all signatories to their obligations within the framework of negotiations conducted in Vienna and based on messages exchanged between Tehran and Washington through “non-paper” contacts, the minister stated.

He emphasized that any such deal must safeguard the interests of all parties while also respecting the red lines set by the Islamic Republic.