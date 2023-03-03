Iran FM calls western reaction to student poisoning “crocodile tears”

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, criticized several Western officials on Twitter for how they handled the suspected poisoning of Iranian girl students.

Amir Abdollahian noted that such authorities’ response is a component of the continuous hybrid war being waged by the adversary.

“The interventionist reaction from some Western officials to the suspicious poisoning of Iranian girl students is part of the enemy's ongoing hybrid war. The great Iranian nation knows very well the crocodile tears!” he pointed out.

Amir Abdollahian said that the event is being carefully investigated by the relevant Iranian authorities.

Despite lack of any fatalities, the poisoning has caused Iranians to worry about the safety and security of students.

Meanwhile, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed worries and asked the Interior Minister to look into reports of student poisonings in several schools.

Moreover, he asserted that the adversaries want to instill a sense of unease in schools in order to foment discontent in various parts of the nation.

Following the reports of poisoning in certain schools, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock launched on Friday another meddling campaign against the Islamic Revolution, joining certain countries including the United States.

Baerbock said on Twitter, “Girls must be able to go to school without fear,” adding, “This is nothing less than their human right. All cases must be fully investigated.”

In response to her tweet, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, tweeted on Friday that there are still bitter facts still needing to be unveiled is the chemical poisoning through German poisonous gases during the war imposed by the Iraqi despot, Saddam Hussain, for which the German government should be held accountable.

He added that such a malicious action is still under investigation and Iranian government is adamant and serious to identify reasons in a bid to uproot it.

Kanaani also noted that Iran will never allow anyone to sow insecurity among Iranian schoolgirls with political motives.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency denied, in an article, the existence of what the western-backed media called as “biological attacks” on the female students.