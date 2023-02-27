Artist Ruholamin pays tribute to firefighter killed in Bahar Street blaze

TEHRAN – Artist Hassan Ruholamin has paid tribute to an elite firefighter that was killed while battling a fire in Tehran’s Bahar Street by portraying him on canvas in his latest painting named “Qoqnus”.

“Qoqnus”, which literally means phoenix, shows the late firefighter Qaribreza Darabi squatting among the flames with wildflowers grown by his feet.

In a post published on his Instagram, Ruholamin dedicated the painting to Darabi, who died on Saturday after falling down into a lift well while battling the blaze in downtown Tehran.

Through his art, Ruholamin, best known for his paintings of stories from the history of Islam, has also expressed sympathy over several other public incidents.

The most recent one was “Tulips Have Grown from the Blood of Our Land’s Youth” produced in October in response to the ISIS terrorist attack in Shiraz that claimed 13 lives.

He also did “The Apocalyptic Companion of Aba Abdillah” in memory of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani just hours after his assassination in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

His works also appeal to major art centers around the world.

The Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow, Russia, is currently hosting an exhibition of his paintings named “Painting of the Heart”. The showcase will run until March 26.

He also held a workshop at the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK) in Moscow on the sidelines.

Photo: “Qoqnus” by Hassan Ruholamin commemorates firefighter Gharibreza Darabi killed while battling an inferno in Tehran’s Bahar Street.

MMS/YAW