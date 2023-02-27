Iran to host Ancient Civilizations Forum, tourism minister says

TEHRAN – Iran will be hosting the seventh ministerial meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum, tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said on Sunday.

The next ministerial meeting of the Forum of Ancient Civilizations will be held in Tehran in 1402 (the next Iranian calendar year that starts on March 21), Zarghami said, in an address to an archaeology conference.

The forum will bring together ministers and representatives from Iran, Greece, China, Bolivia, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, and Peru, with the addition of Armenia, which are cradles of ancient civilizations.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum aims to promote international exchanges, strengthen multilateral cooperation, safeguard cultural diversity and world culture, uphold civilization's legacy and advancement and arouse the vitality of ancient civilization's wisdom in order to offer a solution to issues facing modern society.

