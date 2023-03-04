Tavanir holds event to promote technological achievements in electricity industry

TEHRAN – Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) has held an event for the promotion and commercialization of technological products manufactured by startups, institutes, and companies active in the electricity industry.

As IRNA reported on Saturday, 31 technological products are going to be promoted and commercialized in this event, which is organized in collaboration with Niroo Research Institute (NRI), Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), and the county’s regional electricity companies.

The mentioned products will be introduced in the form of four roundtables focusing on various fields including smart systems, sustainable network development, modernization (increasing network utilization), and localization of transmission lines as well as new technologies in distribution equipment manufacturing.

Charging stations for low-power electric vehicles, power distribution network monitoring systems based on image processing and thermal camera systems, programmable temperature control and warning devices for 20 kV underground substations, energy consumption monitoring systems for air conditioners based on the Internet of Things (IoT), and seismic information monitoring systems are among the products presented in this event.

EF/MA