TCCIMA warns about impacts of inflation on economic entities

TEHRAN - The 31st meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Business Environment Improvement Committee was held on Saturday during which the negative impacts of inflation and foreign currency fluctuations on production units and businesses were discussed.

Speaking in the meeting, Mohammadreza Najafi-Manesh, the head of the committee, mentioned the problems created by the inflation and said most businesses and traders are not hopeful about the improvement of the country's economic conditions, the TCCIMA portal reported.

He warned that in case of the continuation of the current conditions, many production units will be forced to downsize and the country’s productive sector is going to lose a big portion of its workforce.

Elsewhere in the gathering, Mohammad Fanaei, a member of the committee, criticized the government for not paying enough attention to the suggestions and solutions proposed by the private sector.

EF/MA