Tourism projects come on stream in Bushehr

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami inaugurated 16 tourism-related projects in southwestern Bushehr province on Thursday, CHTN reported.

A budget of 19 trillion rials ($47.5 million) was allocated to the projects, the report added.

Earlier this month, the provincial tourism chief Esmaeil Sajadimanesh announced that the implementation of 25 tourism-related projects officially started with ground-breaking ceremonies across the province on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution (February 1 to 11).

The construction of the projects worth 17 trillion rials ($42.5 million) has begun in different cities of the province, he added.

The projects include hotels, apartment hotels, eco-lodge units, and tourist complexes, the official noted.

The completion of the projects is expected to generate over 730 job opportunities for the locals, he mentioned.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. The Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

