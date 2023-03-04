Iranian teams discover fate in 2023 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian women’s and men’s teams learned their opponents in the 2023 Asian Club Volleyball Championship.

Women’s side Paykan are drawn with teams from Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Japan in Pool A.

Pool B consists of teams from Kazakhstan, Thailand, China, Mongolia and Hong Kong.

The competition will be held in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam from April 25 to May 2.

The winners of the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.

Tianjin Bohai Bank hold the record for most victories, winning the competition five times. Teams from China have won the tournament eight times, the most for any nation.

The current Asian club champions are Kuanysh, who defeated Altay (3–2) in the final of the 2022 event.

Iran’s Shahdab Yazd or Labanyat Haraz Amol (to be decided on Tuesday) are drawn in Group B along with teams from Iraq, Chinese Taipei, and Afghanistan.

Group A consists of Bahrain, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia. Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, and Yemen are in Group C and Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Kuwait are drawn in Group D.

The competition will be held in Manama, Bahrain from May 14 to 21.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will advance to the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Paykan Tehran hold the record for most victories, winning the competition eight times. Teams from Iran have won the tournament 16 times, the most for any nation.

The current Asian champions are Iran's Paykan Tehran, who defeated Japan's Suntory Sunbirds 3–2 in the final of the 2022 event.