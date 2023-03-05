Political role more important than technical role

Rafael Grossi's trip to Tehran can be considered the most important visit of the IAEA Director General in the past few years because the results of the trip will determine the prospects of revitalizing the JCPOA agreement.

In the past, whenever Iran and the West sought a political agreement regarding Iran's nuclear program, Iran's problems with the IAEA were less. But this time, these problems are between Iran and the IAEA that the solution of which can clarify the roadmap for revitalizing the JCPOA. And it can be said that this time the IAEA's political role is more important than its responsibility in the technical field, Arman-e-Melli wrote.

Although we have always been emphasizing that the IAEA should be able to carry out its technical mission within the framework of the JCPOA, we cannot ignore the fact that the differences between Iran and the IAEA have always been under the influence of the political dialogue between Iran and the West.

The more hopeful these talks were, the less Iran's differences with the IAEA. And the more Iran's differences with the Western countries, the more Iran's differences with the IAEA.

Etamed: Iran-IAEA differences can’t be solved with a single visit

In an interview with the Etemad newspaper, political expert Ali Bigdeli says: While IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi was visiting Tehran, the state media described the trip as useful, but the reality will become clear in the future.

It is clear that Iran has not yet answered all the IAEA's questions. But the most important question is the connection of this trip with the future of the JCPOA (the 2015 Iran nuclear deal).

Until the IAEA's questions are not answered, we cannot pin hopes on a revival the JCPOA.

The fact is that the number of differences between Iran and the IAEA is high and it is not easy to resolve all differences during a trip.

The reason for Grossi's trip to Tehran falls within the Agency's routine programs.

The IAEA Board of Governors meets every season and Grossi must submit his quarterly report to the board.

It seems that Grossi held meetings with senior Iranian officials to write his final report.

In general, it seems that the two sides are trying to reduce the differences, although it is still too early to say that the visit will provide the basis for the revival of JCPOA or the beginning of JCPOA negotiations.



Kayhan: Grossi's meeting with nuclear scientists was not necessary



Keyhan says Raphael Grossi is known for his relationship with Israel. He used to be the deputy of Amano!

After Amano's report on PMD in which in which Iran was vindicated, the U.S. asked him to withdraw the report, and Grossi was among those who agreed with the U.S., but Amano disagreed.

There is a view among nuclear officials in the West and among some American and European journalists that Amano was possibly killed by Mossad so that Grossi could replace him!

Grossi often visits Israel before and after travel to Iran, and he has publicly announced that he consults with the officials of the Zionist regime about Iran's nuclear program.

The Zionist regime’s officials have said that they have received information about Iran's nuclear facilities through IAEA inspectors. Israel's sabotage at Iran's nuclear facilities and the assassination of nuclear scientists have also been carried out by using the same information.

During his trip to Iran, Grossi met with a few university professors and nuclear researchers. Undoubtedly, Grossi will provide the report of the meeting to the Zionist regime.

Jomhoori-e-Eslami: Fate of political love with Taliban

Political love with the Taliban caused eventually a problem for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jomhoori-e-Eslami writes.

It ended up at a point that even Zalmay Khalilzad accuses Iran of cooperating with terrorists.

Iran handed the Afghan embassy in Tehran over to the Taliban which was contrary to diplomatic rules.

A statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Taliban diplomats had come to Tehran and former embassy officials had given the embassy to them with their own consent. But the former embassy official said that a senior Iranian diplomat had given them a week to hand the embassy over to the Taliban. This action of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is incompatible with the United Nations.

Except China, Russia, Pakistan, and Iran, it is the former Afghan diplomats who are working at the Afghan embassies in all countries and the United Nations. Instead of coordinating with the United Nations, we were in harmony with China and Russia.

Iran has received nothing for all it has given to the Taliban! Recently, the Taliban treated inhumanely with one of the Iranian border guards.

Unfortunately, Iran's foreign policy is in its weakest and most dangerous state and must be fundamentally reformed.