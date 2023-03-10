Iran disfavors to produce testable nuclear device: report

TEHRAN- The U.S. intelligence community issued its 2023 annual threat assessment on Wednesday, highlighting that Iran is “not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device.”

The report allegedly said that Iran is an escalating threat to the United States and its allies because of its advances in both conventional and unconventional capabilities, including cyber technology, ballistic and cruise missiles, arsenal of drones and nuclear potential.

“Tehran will try to leverage diplomacy, its expanding nuclear program, its conventional, proxy, and partner forces, and its military sales and acquisitions to advance its goals,” the report purportedly warned.

Since the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, it said, “Tehran has accelerated and expanded its nuclear program.”

The U.S. body reiterated the spurious allegations concocted by certain U.S. and Israeli experts that Tehran is just a few days away from having enough highly enriched uranium for making a nuclear bomb.

The report warned, however, that Iran would “probably” consider further enriching uranium up to 90 percent, if it did get sanctions relief.