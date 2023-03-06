Historical monuments in Lorestan made national heritage

TEHRAN –A total of 11 historical buildings located within a garrison in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, has recently been added to the national heritage list, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Since other buildings in this area were registered as national heritage over the years, this latest registration covers the entire complex of buildings and the 15-hectare courtyard of Padegan-e Sefr-Haft (“07 Garrison”), Ata Hassanpur explained on Monday.

This registration could lead to better protection and maintenance of the historical complex, the official added.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes, noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

