Tehran maintains pre-departure COVID test requirements for non-Iranian nationals

TEHRAN – Iran is to scrap COVID negative test on arrival rule for Iranian nationals, but it decides to maintain pre-departure COVID test requirements for overseas travelers.

“All travelers that hold Iranian citizenship can travel home without restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” ISNA reported on Sunday.

Non-Iranian passengers over 12 years of age can travel to Iran by presenting a two-dose COVID vaccination certificate that has passed 14 days since their last dose, or by presenting a negative PCR test within 72 hours before the flight, the report added.

In May 2022, Iran’s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control issued a set of rules for incoming international travelers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Islamic Republic records low rates of infection for weeks.

They were required to present either COVID-19 vaccination proof or a negative PCR test. In fact, international passengers were previously required to present both COVID-19 vaccination proof and a negative PCR test.

Iran is potentially a booming destination for people seeking cultural attractions, breathtaking sceneries, and UNESCO-registered sites.

