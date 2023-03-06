Iranian defense minister says no need for Russian S-400

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani announced on Monday that Iran has no plan to buy a Russian S-400 missile system, stressing that the Islamic Republic has become self-sufficient in the field of air defense.

Although Tehran retains close ties with Russia, Iran now does not need to purchase any additional air defense missile systems, Ashtiani stated during a news conference.

The air defense industry in Iran, he added, has reached self-sufficiency, and numerous nations are seeking to buy the Iranian Bavar-373 air defense missile system.

The minister emphasized Iran’s impressive development in drone industry, saying other nations are eager to buy Iranian drones.

He also noted that “Iran’s drone strength is unmatched and has already been put to the test, everyone agrees. As a result, we use our own interests to assist some nations in strengthening their defense capabilities.”

Praising Iran’s “perfect achievements” in building stealth, combat, and reconnaissance drones, General Ashtiani also said Iranian scientists had even integrated artificial intelligence into manned fighter planes that fly single or in squadrons.

A senior Iranian commander said in October 2022 that 22 foreign governments are interested in buying Iranian UAVs.