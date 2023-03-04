Iran takes part in Iraqi defense expo

TEHRAN – Iran has participated in a defense exhibition held in Baghdad and showcased the various defense equipment it developed domestically.

The Islamic Republic of Iran displayed various types of defense equipment produced nationally at the 11th exhibition of security and defense industries in Iraq, according to Al Alam.

The military gear put on display was produced by various Iranian defense research and development centers.

The exhibition was attended by senior Iraqi officials, including Mohammad Sahib al-Darraji, advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, and on the Iranian side Brigadier General Hamzeh Qalandari, head of international affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

It is worth noting that the exhibition will last for four days.

Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbas paid a visit to Iran in late February and met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, other senior military figures and President Ebrahim Raisi.

In his meeting with the Iraqi defense minister, Ashtiani said the Islamic Republic is ready to share its experiences with Iraq in achieving self-sufficiency in the military industry.

Ashtiani added, “The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran is on your side with all its might.”

It was the first visit by the Iraqi defense minister to Iran after the formation of the new government in Baghdad.

Iran’s defense minister also said “I consider it necessary” to thank the efforts by the Iraqi armed forces for providing security for (Iranian) pilgrims during the Arbaeen rituals.”

Every year millions of Iranians visit holy shrines in Iraq, especially during the Arabaeen pilgrimage.

The defense chief also sounded the alarms about the presence of Iranian separatist militant groups in northern Iraq, saying they are a “potential and real” threat to the security of the two countries.

Considering these threats, he suggested, it is essential to foster intelligence, military and security cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting with the Iraqi defense minister, Raisi also said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran respects the Iraqi government’s efforts for economic and military reconstruction of the country.”

Iran, he continued, “considers the security of Iraq as its own security and favors the establishment of stability and security in this nation.”

The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, praised Iran for standing by the Iraqi people during the country’s fight against Daesh terrorists and the foreign invasion of the country.