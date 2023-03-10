Historical citadel in Birjand ready to welcome Noruz travelers

TEHRAN – Bibi Arus Citadel in Birjand, South Khorasan province, eastern Iran, is ready to host travelers during Noruz (New Year holidays, starting March 21), a local tourism official has said.

Having been fully restored, the historical monument is now ready for Noruz visitors and travelers, Mohammad Ali Jannatifar explained on Friday.

The hexagonal shape of the historical citadel and its white dome gives it the name Kolah Farangi, a type of dome that looks like foreign headwear.

There are several arches in the building, including beautiful ones on the ground floor, where this citadel has the most complete plan and design. In this type of architecture, the Khorasan people show hospitality by ensuring that the guest is not confused and can find their way.

Building spaces on the ground floor are decorated beautifully and are designed so that different rooms are connected by corridors. There is also a turquoise-colored pond in the center of the floor of this building. All the entrances of the space surrounding this pond lead to the ground floor.

The historical monument has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions, such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs, as well as its saffron and barberry, which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

