‘Our first duty is jihad for hearts’

As IBNA reported, the unveiling ceremony of the book "The Water is for the Fish" was held in Imam Hassan Mojtabi Mosque, in Tehran.

This book, by Mohsen Eyvazi, is about the 2014 Hama offensive, narrated by one of the defenders of the shrine, Hassan Abdullahzadeh.

The father of martyr Hassan Abdullahzadeh thanked everyone involved in the book's production at the beginning of the ceremony. Furthermore, he explained that the main goal of the program is the emergence of Imam Zaman, the establishment of Islamic rules, and the realization of justice worldwide.

Mohsen Eyvazi, the book's author, says for Hassan Abdullahzadeh, Jihad appeared in his mind, then in his words, then in his actions, and consequently in the war he lost the most precious possession - his life.

The author also explained that Hassan Abdullahzadeh used to tell the narratives in detail and sometimes he even told the narratives in the form of a play!

Last but not least, he said the account of the 2014 Hama offensive may be slightly different from this book, since one person has narrated the same story repeatedly and the details may vary.

In the continuance, the director of Fatah narrative publishing house explained that the martyr's interviews were conducted by the author in December 2019.

He also mentioned that Fatah narrative publications have been collecting information from combatants since the same year regarding the collection and classification of war information from narrators.

As the Director of Fatah Narrative Publishing continued to discuss the book, he said that he read the martyrs' interviews after December 2019 and found them to be an interesting narrative until the news of Abdullahzadeh's martyrdom came out in June, when everyone was devastated.

In his opinion, the book is distinguished by several distinct and different features, the most significant of which is that the narrator himself is a martyr.

