One agreement and seven achievements

The agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume bilateral relations after seven years is tangible and analyzable from various aspects.

Except for the Israeli regime and to some extent the United States, the reactions have been positive, and regional and international actors have welcomed this agreement. This agreement is considered a victory for the Islamic Republic from various perspectives. Of course, one should be cautious about the depth and scope of this victory and wait to see how the details of the agreement will play out in practice, but so far, some of its achievements for Tehran can be listed.

The first achievement for Iran is that it shows that Tehran is willing to engage in dialogue. And tensions, no matter how extensive and complicated they may be, can be managed if both sides show flexibility and rationality. This demonstrates that contrary to Western propaganda and claims, the deadlock between America and Europe with Iran has not been due to Tehran's obstinacy, but rather these Western countries lack interest or readiness to resolve issues and differences due to various reasons.

The second achievement goes back to America's efforts to isolate Iran. The agreement with Saudi Arabia, which was achieved through the mediation of various countries led by China, is the latest evidence of the failure of this effort. Iran's dynamic diplomacy from East Asia to Latin America indicates that most countries prefer their national interests over U.S. dictates when interacting with Iran.

The third point relates to the strategic alliance of Islamic countries. Although we should not be delusional about the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it cannot be denied that these two countries are important and influential in the Islamic world. The closer Tehran and Riyadh get to each other, the less successful will be those who seek to create divisions among Muslims. We must not forget that uniting sects and Islamic countries has always been a permanent strategy for Iran.

The fourth achievement concerns the situation of the Zionist regime and its relation to the aforementioned agreement. Israelis, especially in the past decade, have intensified their efforts to demonize Iran and form alliances against Tehran in the region. The "Abraham Accords" is at the peak of these efforts. They seek to change friends and foes in Muslim countries' calculations. The agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is an undeniable blow to this Zionist effort.

The fifth achievement is related to Iran-U.S. relations. America is trying to deceive Iranian society into believing that there is no way out other than a bigger JCPOA, i.e. surrendering to the White House’s extortion or that Iran has no choice but to kiss the wolf's paw to solve its problems. The agreement with Saudi Arabia, which was struck in Beijing outside U.S. equations, showed that it is possible to reach an agreement without the involvement of a self-proclaimed master. This was in contrast to the previous government's mistaken belief that if we reach an agreement with the U.S., our relations with others, including regional countries, would also improve. However, in practice, the opposite happened.

The Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement signed in China can be considered as Beijing's first political-security entry into the complex relations in West Asia. This successful entry is a sign of transition and departure from the current global order. In the new global order, the U.S., unlike the past, will not have hegemony and will lose its leverage. For example, it can no longer bully others through petrodollars. The marginalization of the U.S. role in the region and its exclusion from negotiations and equations is a significant sixth achievement.

And finally, the seventh achievement: those who were dreaming of an "easy regime change" through media hype in autumn and enjoying the open and hidden support of the Saudi kingdom. Riyadh's sudden agreement with Tehran came down like an avalanche on this complacent and treacherous group and once again showed that mercenaries also have an expiration date for their masters. Now they are humiliated and wounded and must look for a new master.