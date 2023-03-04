Cooperation is two-way road: Raisi

TEHRAN- Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on Friday evening and held separate meetings with top Iranian officials on Saturday.

This is Grossi’s fourth trip to Iran since taking office in December 2019. The visit took place prior to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Monday.

Grossi held talks on Saturday with Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and President Ebrahim Raisi.

In meeting with Grossi, President Raisi underlined the need to maintain the autonomy of the UN nuclear agency.

President Raisi stressed that maintaining the independence of the IAEA and respecting the rights of the Iranian people are essential to bilateral collaboration and such a cooperation is a two-way road, said Mohammad Jamshidi, chief of the presidential office for political affairs.

Jamshidi also said Grossi expressed satisfaction over his talks with Iranian officials to reach a “common agenda” to facilitated the path for cooperation.



The Iranian president also noted that the multiple visits of IAEA’s officials to the country demonstrate Tehran’s strong will to cooperate constructively with the UN body.

He went on to say that Iran does expect the Agency’s activities will not be overshadowed by the specific political machinations of world powers.

Raisi urged the IAEA chief to mention the veracity of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities based on professional behavior and maintaining neutrality.

Referring to the meetings held between Grossi and the senior Iranian authorities in Tehran, the president expressed hope that the Agency would act based on professional and fair behavior and respect the principle of neutrality to clarify country’s adherence to the international laws and regulations.

Raisi asserted that certain countries, including the U.S. and the Israeli regime, have exploited the nuclear issue as an excuse to put more pressure on the Iranian people whereas the Tel Aviv regime has refused to sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) does not allow inspection of its nuclear activities.

Grossi, for his part, said that the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA is long-standing and positive and it is necessary to continue “high-level cooperation in order to strengthen bilateral relations.”

The IAEA head also noted that “the ill-wishers are reluctant to view the bilateral cooperation between Iran and the Agency to bear fruit; however, the development of bilateral cooperation can be the best answer to them.”

He stressed that “it is palpable that who is culprit for the current stalemate in the revival of JCPOA talks.”

“During the meetings with the top Iranian officials, I totally found their will serious in salvaging the JCPOA to secure nation’s interests,” Grossi highlighted.

Iran, IAEA vow to strengthen cooperative ties

In meeting between Foreign Minister Abdollahian and the IAEA director, both sides discussed the process of cooperation between Iran and the Agency, underling improvement of more constructive interactions.

Amir Abdollahian underscored the serious will of the Islamic Republic to resolve the technical issues of Safeguards Agreement in the shortest possible time.

For his part, Grossi emphasized the Agency’s readiness to solve issues through technical means.

While stressing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to solve issues, Grossi also said he embraces any constructive initiative to help the progress and conclusion of the Vienna talks.

IAEA chief expresses discontent over leak of reports on Iran

Also, Grossi expressed his frustration with the leaks of classified information on Iran’s nuclear program.

He made the comments at a joint press conference with Mohammad Eslami, director of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI), who encouraged the IAEA to foster confidence.

In response to threats by the U.S. and Israel to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, Grossi said that any military attack on such installations is “illegal”.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has become closer to Israel, conducting significant joint military drills with the regime.

“There are two distinct problems. First up, because of the conflict in Ukraine, assaults on nuclear power stations have regretfully increased in frequency. Second up, during the Agency’s open sessions, these attacks were denounced. Thus, in my opinion, the attack on nuclear plants is both utterly condemned and unlawful,” Grossi stated.

He paid a visit to Tehran following Western accusations that IAEA inspectors discovered 84% enriched uranium in Iran, which Tehran denies.

IAEA’s Grossi calls his talks with Iranian “constructive”

Grossi stated that he held “constructive discussions” with Iranian officials, which might open the way for the restoration of a landmark 2015 accord to bring the United States back into compliance and lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“I am certain that we will be laying the groundwork for significant accords via the fruitful conversations and agreements we are now having,” he pointed out.

Eslami urged the UN nuclear agency to carry out its obligations towards Iran in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement and to resist being persuaded by those who seek to obstruct dialogue between the two sides.

“A message to create contact and relationships between Iran and the IAEA is being sent by Mr. Grossi’s visit, …. Reports and communications must foster confidence,” added Eslami.

He said, “We must be able to handle conflicts in a trustworthy way and avoid the entry and penetration of the elements and agents whose goal is to disturb a normal and professional relationship.”

In order for the IAEA to “always retain its obligations toward Iran’s nuclear program within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement,” Eslami urged the Agency to get ready for a certain type of engagement.

Pointing to Iran’s achievements in nuclear technology and scientific research, Eslami stressed that Iran is willing to share its accomplishments with other nations.

Iran has not enriched uranium more than 60 percent, according to Eslami, who added that what the IAEA director claimed was about particles, not uranium.

The top nuclear official also said the European nations shouldn’t demand Iran uphold its promises while they themselves are not upholding their own.