Javanmard named Iran’s 2022 Asian Para Games Chef de Mission

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) managing director Kamal Javanmard has been named as Iran's Chef de Mission for the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Sitting volleyball coach Hadi Rezaei was Iran’s Chef de Mission for the 2018 Asian Para Games and 2020 Paralympic Games.

The fourth edition of the Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from Oct. 22 to 28.

Iran finished in third place in the previous edition behind China and South Korea.