Uzbekistan down Iran at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Asia

TEHRAN – Uzbekistan defeated Iran 14-1 in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Asia and Oceania Championship on Sunday.

Iran will play Thailand on Tuesday.

The competition is being held at the Steppe Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from March 11 to 26.

The IIHF Asia and Oceania Championship is a series of international ice hockey tournaments in the continent of Asia.

The purpose of the tournament is to provide competitive opportunities for Asian and Oceania teams that are either in the lower divisions of the IIHF World Championships or did not compete in any IIHF World Championships.

The first edition was held in Hong Kong from 24 to 26 April 2008, with the second edition held a year later in the United Arab Emirates. The third edition took place from 29 March to 4 April 2010 in the Republic of China.