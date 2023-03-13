Best 2023 movies that you have to watch

fter 2022 and the return of cinema industry to its former state, in 2023 magnificent movies will be published that bring back excitement to this industry.

So, undoubtedly, this year will be one of the best years for cinema fans. If you are a fan of a specific director, genre or actor, 2023 is your year. Following paragraphs introduce best 2023 movies:

Oppenheimer Movie

Everybody knows Christopher Nolan is one of the best directors, who is going to present Oppenheimer movie this year. This movie which is also written by Nolan, is going to be published on July 21, 2023. Oppenheimer has famous actors playing roles such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh.

Gran Turismo Movie

Gran Turismo is one of the successful franchise amongst Playstation Games and has been in the list of the best-selling games worldwide. Now Playstation Productions revealed a movie named Gran Turismo based on one of the game players’ life and it will be published in 2023. According to this movie’s creators whoever has enjoyed the game will definitely like the movie too. This movie has Neill Blomkamp as the director and great stars such as Orlando Bloom and David Harbour.

The Equalizer 3 Movie

If you like Denzel Washington movies, you will probably enjoy this year’s movies. The Equalizer 3 Movie is going to be published on September 1, 2023. According to its director, this movie is all about excitement from the first to the last minute. You can see Dakota Fanning in the movie’s cast.

Saw X

There is good news for those who are interested in horror movies too. In addition to the new Exorcist movie, The Saw series episode 10 is going to be published too. As the creators said, episode 10 is supposed to be one of the scariest episodes of this series. Reappearance of Tobin Bell as the role of John Cramer is a big surprise for this franchise fans. Kevin Greutert is the director and the release date is on October 27, 2023.

Knock at the cabin

Maybe M.Night Shyamalan is not as popular as 20 years ago, but he still has his fans who are waiting for his new movie.

Shyamalan is the director and the script is written by him in cooperation with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. This movie is considered as Horror movie genre and tells a story about a small family that members have to deal with four attackers who claim to be normal people but they are bad news for this family. This movie will be released on February 3, 2023 and has popular actors like Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Jonathan Groff.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Good news for Marvel fans; MCU series are begun and the story of The Multiverse Saga is continued. The story is about Ant-man, Wasp, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne and Cassandra Lang entering the quantum realm because of Scott Lang’s daughter’s mistake. In this journey they face serious things that are beyond their imagination.

According to the sayings, this movie has one of the strangest illustrations up to now. Peyton Reed is the director and Jeff Loveness is the writer. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors are among the cast. This movie is recently released on February 17, 2023 worldwide.

Scream VI

One of the most watched horror movies in 2023 will be definitely Scream VI, this movie is the sixth episode of popular Slasher series that is created by Wes Craven years ago. The Fifth episode of this franchise was well received and drew attention to the series. This series focuses on the characters like Tara and Sam, and we again can see Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Directors are Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli and actors like Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and Samara Weaving play roles. According to what the creators said, this movie is going to be published on March 10, 2023.

Shazam! Fury of The Gods

One of the newest work of DC that has been created during the management period of its new managers, Peter Safran and James Gunn, is Fury of the Gods. This movie which is going to be published by Warner Bros Discovery Company, will be released on March 17, 2023. Shazam! Fury of The Gods is a continuation of Shazam! that was released in 2019, which could draw critics attentions to itself. This movie is directed by David F. Sandberg and actors like Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler played in this movie.

