3,400 ecolodge units ready to host Noruz travelers

TEHRAN – A total of 3,400 authorized ecolodge units are ready to host travelers during the Noruz holidays, which officially starts on March 21, a tourism official has said.

Fortunately, eco-lodges have been welcomed and liked by people and tourists, and we predict eco-tourism units back to running at full capacity during Noruz this year, Yavar Abiri said.

The official said ecolodge units should not increase their prices during the upcoming holiday. “Due to the arrival of Noruz, strict monitoring is done on pricing and price list, and no ecolodge unit has the right to increase the price in Noruz this year.”

In each province, tourism departments and offices are ready to receive possible complaints from tourists and Nowruz travelers, he added.

On average, each ecolodge unit can accommodate 15 to 20 overnight travelers, Abiri stated.

The majority of eco-lodge units are located in rural areas and the heart of nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, smoke, and pollution. Experts believe that many people have a growing tendency to experience local cultures and old-fashioned way of life that can be realized in the countryside.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay. The country is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

To buttress the hospitality industry, tens of historical mansions and rural houses have been repurposed into eco-lodge units across the country to attract more domestic and foreign tourists. Such houses represent the indigenous culture, local customs, traditions, and stories, while the guests are served delicious food with local ingredients.

