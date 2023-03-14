SEO to facilitate knowledge-based firms’ entry into stock market

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said the organization plans to facilitate the entry of knowledge-based companies into the stock market in the upcoming Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21).

“The financing of companies through various financial tools and accepting knowledge-based companies in the stock exchange are going to be on the agenda, and we will take measures in this regard,” Majid Eshqi told IRNA outlining SEO’s major programs for the next year.

“This plan includes all knowledge-based companies, such as companies based on digital economy, as well as creative, and innovation startups, on the basis of which we will have the participation of these companies in the capital market according to a memorandum of understanding we have signed with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology,” he said.

Eshqi also announced that a local stock trade portal is going to be launched next year.

“Over the past year, a comprehensive program was prepared for improving the market and the result was presented to the Supreme Council of the Stock Exchange; finally, it was decided to finalize the SEO’s strategic plan for a period of three or five years; we are currently working on this long-term plan as well,” the official further said.

According to the SEO head, financing companies is the most important program that the SEO is going to pursue next year; and it is supposed to be done through various financial and investment tools.

Eshqi also pointed to the SEO’s programs for facilitating the entry of large companies in the stock market and their financing through this market and said: “In the meantime, the issue related to the admission of major companies to the stock market is supposed to be on the agenda and measures will be taken in this regard.”

EF/MA