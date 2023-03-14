Iran, Belarus ink co-op MOU on Halal industries

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in Halal industries, IRNA reported.

The MOU was signed by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization of the Republic of Belarus (BELTS) Valentin Tataritsky Boleslavovich on Monday.

The 10-article MOU outlines the major areas of cooperation between the two countries in halal industries.

Iran and Belarus on Monday signed a comprehensive cooperation roadmap and seven memorandums of understanding as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a visit to Tehran.

The cooperation roadmap and MOUs include various commercial, transportation, agricultural, and cultural fields.

The roadmap was signed by the presidents of the two countries, while the MOUs were inked by senior officials from the two sides.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart after signing the document, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: "Good agreements were made in the field of industry, mining, trade, agriculture, roads, and various fields, and we hope that it will be a step towards the development of the two countries."

Referring to the determination of Iran and Belarus to develop relations in all fields, Raisi said: "Both countries are against unilateralism. We believe that independent countries can have good relations with each other which lead to the neutralization of sanctions."

Lukashenko, for his part, pointed to his last visit to Iran in 2006 and said that no sanctions or pressures have been able to stop the Iranian nation from progressing, and it is a fact that an independent and strong Iran is continuing its path.

Referring to the MOUs between the two countries, Lukashenko noted that if all these MOUs are implemented, the two countries can achieve $100 million of annual trade.

"The volume of trade between the two countries tripled in 2022 compared to 2021," he noted.

The Belarusian president expressed hope that the implementation of the comprehensive cooperation roadmap will help develop the relations between the two countries even more.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Lukashenko visited Tehran on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit. The trip was aimed to expand ties between the two countries.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and BELTS Chairman Valentin Tataritsky Boleslavovich pose with MOU documents in Tehran on Monday.