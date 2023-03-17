“Ardabil 2023” field advertising campaign begins

TEHRAN – The field advertising campaign for “Ardabil 2023” has recently begun in the northwestern province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Recent stormy weather delayed field advertising of the event, but the necessary steps have been taken seriously, IRNA quoted Hassan Mohammadi Adib as saying on Friday.

It aims to promote the event and introduce it not only to the province’s residents but also to tourists and travelers during the Noruz holidays, which officially starts on March 21, the official added.

Back in February, the official said that the event offers the chance to create wealth for the local community of the province.

Residents of the province should be able to benefit from the outcome of this event by creating jobs and wealth, he noted.

A global introduction of Ardabil should also be a top priority in this event, the official added.

Last July, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said that the “Ardabil 2023” event would be a great opportunity to promote the province on an international scale.

As “Ardabil 2023” approaches, it is necessary to make the most of the opportunity to introduce the province internationally and to build infrastructure in the province, the minister said.

Ardabil province is rich in cultural heritage and tourism, but suffers from a lack of investment and infrastructure, he added.

Ardabil’s potential in tourism, as well as tourists’ interest in visiting this province, has created the need for better infrastructure and investments in this field, he explained.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, were selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

