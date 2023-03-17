Raisi underlines need to revive Iranian-Islamic identity

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with members of the Board of Trustees of the Iranology Foundation and urged them to revive the concept of Iranian-Islamic national identity.

In the meeting, Raisi stressed the necessity of providing a comprehensive definition of the concept of "Iran" with its political, cultural and civilizational geography, reviving the Iranian-Islamic national identity using cultural and media tools, according to a readout by the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He considered the content analysis of textbooks related to the knowledge of Iran, the original and proud identity of our country and introducing it to students and future generations as one of the missions of the Iranology Foundation, and emphasized the support of the government and the officials of the country, especially the provincial officials, for the efforts of the Iranology Foundation.

In this meeting, the issue of establishing and forming the centrality of the Iranian-Islamic national identity was discussed and opinions were exchanged, and it was decided that the relevant institutions should expand their activities in this field with the focus and follow-up of the Iranology Foundation.

Also, while approving the design and establishment of the comprehensive exhibition and museum of Iran's civilizational periods, it was decided to hold annual festivals in anticipation of the awarding of the Year of Iranology Award at the national and international levels.