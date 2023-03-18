Clean Air Law allots budget to public transport development

TEHRAN – Some 8.4 trillion rials (about $18 million) has been allocated within the framework of the Clean Air Law to the development of public transport fleet in the country.

The income from the Clean Air Law in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2021-March 2022) hit 2.88 trillion rials (about $6.5 million), but this year it decreased to 1.6 trillion rials (about $3.5 million), IRNA quoted Darioush Gol Alizadeh, head of the national center for weather and climate change affiliated with the Department of Environment, as saying.

The Clean Air Law, enacted in July 2017, has defined responsibilities for the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Oil, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Department of Environment, the police, the municipality, the National TV, and some other organizations.

In this regard, according to the three-year plan of the Ministry of Oil, which was presented to the Department of Environment, the amount of sulfur in diesel fuel is supposed to be reduced to a great extent, in order to meet the national standard.

According to the Law, the Ministry of Oil is obliged to produce fuel, including gasoline, gas oil, fuel oil, and kerosene in accordance with approved national standards (Euro 4).

Also, the share of motorcycles in the production of gaseous pollutants is about 21 percent and in the production of suspended particles is 10 percent.

In addition, each ten carbureted motorcycles emit as much particulate matter as an old diesel bus per kilometer, which is a major cause of air pollution.

MG

